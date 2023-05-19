Funko Inc. (FNKO) Records 6.55% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) was $12.86 for the day, up 6.55% from the previous closing price of $12.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 777872 shares were traded. FNKO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FNKO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $8.50 from $22 previously.

On January 12, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $13.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Oddie Andrew David sold 9,588 shares for $11.19 per share. The transaction valued at 107,321 led to the insider holds 44,730 shares of the business.

Perlmutter Andrew Mark sold 8,054 shares of FNKO for $75,722 on May 02. The PRESIDENT now owns 122,358 shares after completing the transaction at $9.40 per share. On May 02, another insider, Daw Tracy D, who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of the company, sold 3,004 shares for $9.40 each. As a result, the insider received 28,252 and left with 46,362 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNKO now has a Market Capitalization of 533.72M and an Enterprise Value of 907.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNKO has reached a high of $27.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.93.

Shares Statistics:

FNKO traded an average of 685.08K shares per day over the past three months and 572.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.02M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FNKO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 2.13M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 7.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $275M to a low estimate of $240M. As of the current estimate, Funko Inc.’s year-ago sales were $315.72M, an estimated decrease of -18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $340.69M, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of -$18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $357.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $310.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNKO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, down -8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.