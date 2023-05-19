Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Records -7.38% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) was $3.01 for the day, down -7.38% from the previous closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1086132 shares were traded. GRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3191 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9000.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GRTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Bachleda Mark bought 11,000 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 24,717 led to the insider holds 11,000 shares of the business.

Degnan Chris bought 10,000 shares of GRTX for $19,593 on Mar 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.96 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Sorensen Mel, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 168,120 and bolstered with 332,044 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 143.31M and an Enterprise Value of 111.76M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRTX has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6658, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9462.

Shares Statistics:

GRTX traded an average of 716.16K shares per day over the past three months and 679.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GRTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 856.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 1.03M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Raytheon Technologies Corporati analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $339.46, with high estimates of $3.01 and low estimates of $1.20.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Healthcare and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.