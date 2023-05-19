Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Records 0.01% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) was $0.67 for the day, up 0.01% from the previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1049248 shares were traded. VINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8360 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VINO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VINO now has a Market Capitalization of 6.35M and an Enterprise Value of 9.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VINO has reached a high of $16.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8884, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8922.

Shares Statistics:

VINO traded an average of 499.40K shares per day over the past three months and 459.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.31M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VINO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 146.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 77.9k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.