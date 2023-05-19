Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Records -0.95% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) was $164.78 for the day, down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $166.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620955 shares were traded. GPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $166.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $164 from $163 previously.

On March 24, 2023, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $186.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $124 to $147.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Donahue Paul D bought 1,600 shares for $156.08 per share. The transaction valued at 249,728 led to the insider holds 59,727 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPC now has a Market Capitalization of 23.70B and an Enterprise Value of 27.28B. As of this moment, Genuine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPC has reached a high of $187.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 165.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 167.48.

Shares Statistics:

GPC traded an average of 1.18M shares per day over the past three months and 714.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GPC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 2.83M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.63, GPC has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.81. The current Payout Ratio is 41.40% for GPC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.41 and a low estimate of $2.25, while EPS last year was $2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.38, with high estimates of $2.42 and low estimates of $2.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.17 and $9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.06. EPS for the following year is $9.7, with 12 analysts recommending between $10.22 and $8.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.02B to a low estimate of $5.87B. As of the current estimate, Genuine Parts Company’s year-ago sales were $5.6B, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.95B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.89B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.1B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.94B and the low estimate is $23.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.