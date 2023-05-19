Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $19.26

As of close of business last night, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $19.26, down -1.23% from its previous closing price of $19.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2132379 shares were traded. HR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 06, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $20.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22.50 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Kilroy James Joseph IV bought 2,400 shares for $19.02 per share. The transaction valued at 45,647 led to the insider holds 26,601 shares of the business.

Kilroy James Joseph IV bought 10,000 shares of HR for $192,700 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 24,201 shares after completing the transaction at $19.27 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Hull Robert E, who serves as the EVP – Investments of the company, sold 7,341 shares for $20.13 each. As a result, the insider received 147,774 and left with 187,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.67B and an Enterprise Value of 13.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HR has reached a high of $26.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HR traded 2.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 378.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 378.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.31% stake in the company. Shares short for HR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.57M with a Short Ratio of 12.57M, compared to 13.31M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, HR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.06.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $330.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $333.6M to a low estimate of $328.2M. As of the current estimate, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $141M, an estimated increase of 134.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $331.06M, an increase of 10.70% less than the figure of $134.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $328.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $932.64M, up 43.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.