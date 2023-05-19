Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Stock Price Peaks at $20.43 During Trading

The closing price of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) was $20.20 for the day, down -1.03% from the previous closing price of $20.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3396800 shares were traded. PEAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PEAK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on April 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $29 previously.

On April 20, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $23.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 06, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Lewis Sara Grootwassink bought 4,000 shares for $21.43 per share. The transaction valued at 85,729 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

Klaritch Thomas bought 1,517 shares of PEAK for $35,204 on Mar 07. The COO now owns 344,000 shares after completing the transaction at $23.21 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Brinker Scott M, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 16,300 shares for $23.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 385,169 and bolstered with 206,525 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEAK now has a Market Capitalization of 12.02B and an Enterprise Value of 18.65B. As of this moment, Healthpeak’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEAK has reached a high of $30.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.37.

Shares Statistics:

PEAK traded an average of 4.71M shares per day over the past three months and 3.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 537.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 535.96M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PEAK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.71M with a Short Ratio of 8.71M, compared to 8.99M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, PEAK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.70. The current Payout Ratio is 103.00% for PEAK, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1098:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $539.18M to a low estimate of $526.85M. As of the current estimate, Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $517.93M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $537.94M, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $542.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $530.53M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $2.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.