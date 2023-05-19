I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Transocean Ltd. (RIG).

As of close of business last night, Transocean Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $5.80, down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $5.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9620628 shares were traded. RIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RIG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 16, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on January 19, 2023, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Tonnel David A sold 12,000 shares for $6.53 per share. The transaction valued at 78,360 led to the insider holds 476,802 shares of the business.

DEATON CHAD C bought 30,000 shares of RIG for $222,000 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 141,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.40 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Adamson Keelan, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND COO of the company, sold 70,994 shares for $6.81 each. As a result, the insider received 483,469 and left with 482,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.30B and an Enterprise Value of 11.43B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RIG traded 19.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 728.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 669.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 137.48M with a Short Ratio of 137.48M, compared to 139.14M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.94% and a Short% of Float of 19.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $726.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $744.66M to a low estimate of $711.9M. As of the current estimate, Transocean Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $692M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $749.62M, an increase of 11.80% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $813.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $692M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.91B and the low estimate is $3.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.