Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) Shares Decline by -0.32% to Close at $34.31

As of close of business last night, Independent Bank Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.31, down -0.32% from its previous closing price of $34.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666946 shares were traded. IBTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IBTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Hovde Group on October 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $70 from $82.50 previously.

On December 18, 2020, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.Truist initiated its Buy rating on December 18, 2020, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Langdale Paul B bought 500 shares for $29.84 per share. The transaction valued at 14,920 led to the insider holds 10,220 shares of the business.

Hobbs Michael B bought 2,400 shares of IBTX for $75,192 on May 08. The EVP, President and COO now owns 38,092 shares after completing the transaction at $31.33 per share. On May 08, another insider, Montgomery Brenda K, who serves as the EVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 650 shares for $31.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,312 and bolstered with 8,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.56B. As of this moment, Independent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBTX has reached a high of $76.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IBTX traded 321.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 419.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.34M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IBTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 931.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 1.03M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, IBTX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.98 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.86. EPS for the following year is $4.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $140.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $142.2M to a low estimate of $138.65M. As of the current estimate, Independent Bank Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.88M, an estimated decrease of -7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.65M, a decrease of -9.90% less than the figure of -$7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $577M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $564.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $571.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $609.67M, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $614.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $631.3M and the low estimate is $596.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.