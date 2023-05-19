INVH (Invitation Homes Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) closed the day trading at $33.54 down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $33.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2317722 shares were traded. INVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INVH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 63.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.50.

On March 22, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $33 to $32.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on February 16, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $32.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INVH now has a Market Capitalization of 20.45B and an Enterprise Value of 27.95B. As of this moment, Invitation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INVH has reached a high of $40.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INVH traded about 3.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INVH traded about 2.38M shares per day. A total of 611.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 610.08M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.27% stake in the company. Shares short for INVH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.65M with a Short Ratio of 17.65M, compared to 15.34M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Dividends & Splits

INVH’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.04, up from 0.96 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.00.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $598.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $613.67M to a low estimate of $588.66M. As of the current estimate, Invitation Homes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $557.3M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $603.18M, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $631.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $568.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.