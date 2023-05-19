Is Motus GI (MOTS) Stock Recovering Pre-Hours?

During premarket trading, Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASD: MOTS) observed a 3.65% increase in its share value, reaching $0.85. In the previous session, Motus GI stock closed at $0.82, experiencing a decrease of -17.92% or -$0.179. However, the current rise in the MOTS stock price suggests a recovery from the losses incurred in the previous session, which were attributed to the announcement of private placements.

Which Placement Has MOTS Announced?

Motus GI (MOTS), a medical technology company specializing in gastrointestinal procedures, recently made significant strides in its mission to address unmet patient needs. With the announcement of a private placement and the initiation of a clinical evaluation for its Pure-Vu Gen 4 Gastro device, Motus GI aims to improve upper gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding procedures. This article delves into the details of these developments and assesses their potential impact on the company and retail investors.

Securing Funding For Growth

Motus GI has entered into definitive agreements for a private placement, which will result in the issuance and sale of approximately 4.1 million shares of its common stock. Priced at $0.845 per share, this private placement is expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $3.5 million for the company. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for this transaction. The net proceeds from the placement will be allocated towards working capital and general corporate purposes, bolstering Motus GI’s financial position.

Expanding Clinical Evaluation

Motus GI, in collaboration with the Ecuadorian Institute of Digestive Diseases (IECED), has initiated a clinical evaluation of its Pure-Vu Gen 4 Gastro device. This evaluation aims to address the high unmet patient need for effective upper GI bleeding procedures. Initial results from the evaluation indicate that the device allows physicians to navigate and evaluate the entire upper GI tract efficiently, with usability scores ranging from very good to excellent. The device has also demonstrated success in improving the average Boston Bowel Prep Scale (BBPS) score, crucial for accurate diagnosis and treatment.

Innovative Features Of Pure-Vu Gen 4 Gastro

The Pure-Vu Gen 4 Gastro builds upon the success of Motus GI’s patented pulsed vortex irrigation and smart sense suction technology used in the colon device. It has been enhanced to specifically target blood and blood clots in the upper GI tract, allowing physicians to improve visualization and identify the source of the bleeding. The system’s streamlined design enables easy navigation through the GI tract, while the direct endoscope grip minimizes ergonomic impact during procedures. Furthermore, this technology will also enhance the Pure-Vu device in colon procedures, creating a comprehensive platform for multiple indications.

Addressing Unmet Patient Needs

Upper GI bleeds are a prevalent condition, with approximately 400,000 cases occurring annually in the U.S. According to iData Research Inc., blood and blood clots can obstruct a physician’s view, making it challenging to identify the source of bleeding. By removing adherent blood clots and improving visualization, the Pure-Vu Gen 4 Gastro device addresses a significant need in this space. With mortality rates of up to 10% for upper GI bleeds, as reported in a study by Thad Wilkins, MD, et al., the potential impact of this technology on patient outcomes is substantial.

How MOTS Could Enhance Further?

Motus GI’s recent developments, including the successful private placement and the initiation of a clinical evaluation for the Pure-Vu Gen 4 Gastro device, position the company for growth and innovation in the field of upper GI bleeding procedures. The funding secured through the private placement will strengthen the company’s financial position, while the clinical evaluation demonstrates the device’s potential to improve patient outcomes. With its innovative features and ability to address unmet needs, Motus GI (MOTS) has the opportunity to make a positive impact in the gastrointestinal medical technology market, making it an intriguing prospect for retail investors seeking growth opportunities.