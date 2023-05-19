Is this a Prime Time To acquire Li Auto Inc. (LI) stock

In the latest session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) closed at $28.68 down -0.59% from its previous closing price of $28.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6727117 shares were traded. LI stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Li Auto Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.66.

On April 04, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 04, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LI now has a Market Capitalization of 24.67B and an Enterprise Value of 17.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 58.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LI has reached a high of $41.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LI has traded an average of 7.15M shares per day and 10.02M over the past ten days. A total of 972.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 864.06M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 27.81M with a Short Ratio of 27.81M, compared to 35.28M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.45B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.84B to a low estimate of $2.54B. As of the current estimate, Li Auto Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.21B, an estimated increase of 184.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.37B, an increase of 146.00% less than the figure of $184.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.55B, up 117.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.99B and the low estimate is $15.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.