Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $13.61

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) closed the day trading at $13.61 down -0.66% from the previous closing price of $13.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661435 shares were traded. IE stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 28, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.

On August 18, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on August 18, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart sold 5,000 shares for $10.81 per share. The transaction valued at 54,058 led to the insider holds 334,761 shares of the business.

Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart sold 5,000 shares of IE for $57,538 on Mar 22. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 339,761 shares after completing the transaction at $11.51 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, FRIEDLAND ROBERT M, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 422,767 shares for $9.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,164,255 and bolstered with 9,385,324 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B and an Enterprise Value of 903.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 133.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 107.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IE has reached a high of $16.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IE traded about 463.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IE traded about 447.61k shares per day. A total of 93.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.29M. Insiders hold about 21.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 1.09M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8M and the low estimate is $1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -40.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.