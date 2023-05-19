Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed at $5.53 up 5.74% from its previous closing price of $5.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5237146 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Joby Aviation Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.40 and its Current Ratio is at 33.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $4 from $6 previously.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on April 28, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Bowles Gregory sold 11,703 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 58,515 led to the insider holds 15,245 shares of the business.

Bowles Gregory sold 5,903 shares of JOBY for $29,574 on May 16. The insider now owns 26,948 shares after completing the transaction at $5.01 per share. On May 16, another insider, Papadopoulos Didier, who serves as the Head of Aircraft OEM of the company, sold 3,819 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 19,095 and left with 130,296 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOBY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.83B and an Enterprise Value of 1.80B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $7.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JOBY has traded an average of 2.93M shares per day and 4.54M over the past ten days. A total of 605.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 360.83M. Insiders hold about 41.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 38.82M with a Short Ratio of 38.82M, compared to 33.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.16% and a Short% of Float of 12.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.91.