Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Stock Closes up 1.03% on Thursday Trading

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) closed the day trading at $2.93 up 1.03% from the previous closing price of $2.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1450073 shares were traded. JMIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8250.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JMIA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 14, 2020, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JMIA now has a Market Capitalization of 309.62M and an Enterprise Value of 95.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has reached a high of $10.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9610, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5655.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JMIA traded about 1.68M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JMIA traded about 1.61M shares per day. A total of 99.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.88M. Shares short for JMIA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.04M with a Short Ratio of 10.04M, compared to 10.92M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.43 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.11, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$1.36.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $50.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.6M to a low estimate of $49.4M. As of the current estimate, Jumia Technologies AG’s year-ago sales were $47.59M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.1M, a decrease of -0.40% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JMIA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $206.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $229.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $221.88M, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $266.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $306.06M and the low estimate is $239.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.