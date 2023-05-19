Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Shares Decline by -1.00% to Close at $55.19

As of close of business last night, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $55.19, down -1.00% from its previous closing price of $55.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2208289 shares were traded. KNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on May 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $60 from $63 previously.

On March 22, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when KNIGHT KEVIN P sold 64,139 shares for $56.59 per share. The transaction valued at 3,629,645 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Harrington Timothy Sean sold 1,700 shares of KNX for $96,868 on May 01. The Exec Vice Pres Sales now owns 4,582 shares after completing the transaction at $56.98 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, Ohlman Dustin, who serves as the VP Intermodal of the company, sold 1,300 shares for $56.10 each. As a result, the insider received 72,930 and left with 137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.20B and an Enterprise Value of 11.01B. As of this moment, Knight-Swift’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.63.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KNX is 1.15, which has changed by 19.20% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 7.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KNX has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KNX traded 1.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.55M. Insiders hold about 3.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KNX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.3M with a Short Ratio of 8.30M, compared to 7.5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.15% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, KNX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75. The current Payout Ratio is 8.70% for KNX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 26, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.55 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.35. EPS for the following year is $4.3, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $1.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.96B, an estimated decrease of -16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, a decrease of -10.20% over than the figure of -$16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.43B, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.44B and the low estimate is $6.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.