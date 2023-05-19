Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Records 2.6 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.6900 High

After finishing at $1.40 in the prior trading day, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) closed at $1.62, up 15.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2601886 shares were traded. KOPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KOPN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on August 25, 2020, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when FAN JOHN C C bought 23,293 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 31,446 led to the insider holds 5,531,099 shares of the business.

FAN JOHN C C bought 25,000 shares of KOPN for $31,250 on May 16. The Director now owns 5,507,806 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On May 16, another insider, BREWINGTON JAMES K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,750 and bolstered with 115,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KOPN now has a Market Capitalization of 143.68M and an Enterprise Value of 117.23M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOPN has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0450, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2272.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 381.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 766.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.64M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KOPN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 841.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 787.2k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $9.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.46M to a low estimate of $9.5M. As of the current estimate, Kopin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.91M, an estimated decrease of -16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.3M, a decrease of -15.50% over than the figure of -$16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KOPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.4M, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45M and the low estimate is $45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.