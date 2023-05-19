Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) closed at $0.88 in the last session, up 19.60% from day before closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1448 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2352755 shares were traded. LEXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7307.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LEXX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.90 and its Current Ratio is at 17.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when TURKEL CATHERINE C. bought 1,500 shares for $2.84 per share. The transaction valued at 4,267 led to the insider holds 1,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEXX now has a Market Capitalization of 13.05M and an Enterprise Value of 9.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 27.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEXX has reached a high of $3.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0843, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5342.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LEXX traded on average about 59.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 471.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.89M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LEXX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 303.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 338.53k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.84 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEXX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $450k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $450k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $450k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $255k, up 76.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13M and the low estimate is $1.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 151.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.