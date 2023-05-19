LSI (Life Storage Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) closed the day trading at $131.60 up 0.15% from the previous closing price of $131.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505464 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LSI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 339.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $123 to $97.

On October 17, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $106.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on October 17, 2022, with a $106 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Saffire Joseph sold 6,130 shares for $99.73 per share. The transaction valued at 611,345 led to the insider holds 71,921 shares of the business.

Saffire Joseph sold 5,044 shares of LSI for $661,874 on Aug 09. The CEO now owns 61,305 shares after completing the transaction at $131.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSI now has a Market Capitalization of 11.35B and an Enterprise Value of 14.70B. As of this moment, Life’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSI has reached a high of $146.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LSI traded about 1.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LSI traded about 715.31k shares per day. A total of 84.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LSI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 1.31M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.63%.

Dividends & Splits

LSI’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.80, up from 4.56 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.59. The current Payout Ratio is 100.80% for LSI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $4.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.54. EPS for the following year is $5.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.09 and $4.88.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $278.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $281.4M to a low estimate of $276.36M. As of the current estimate, Life Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $257.05M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $287.62M, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $290.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $284.94M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.