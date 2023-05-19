Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Stocks Hit Low of $10.83 Before Closing at $11.71

In the latest session, Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) closed at $11.71 up 7.53% from its previous closing price of $10.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1661668 shares were traded. MGNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Magnite Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 14, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On September 22, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on September 22, 2021, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when BARRETT MICHAEL G. sold 24,679 shares for $10.88 per share. The transaction valued at 268,508 led to the insider holds 1,505,072 shares of the business.

Day David sold 16,066 shares of MGNI for $174,798 on May 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 463,025 shares after completing the transaction at $10.88 per share. On May 16, another insider, Soroca Adam Lee, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 12,390 shares for $10.88 each. As a result, the insider received 134,803 and left with 432,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGNI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 2.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.14.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MGNI is 2.11, which has changed by 10.06% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 7.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MGNI has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MGNI has traded an average of 1.62M shares per day and 2.42M over the past ten days. A total of 134.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.87M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.11M with a Short Ratio of 8.11M, compared to 7.7M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $134.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $135.12M to a low estimate of $133.68M. As of the current estimate, Magnite Inc.’s year-ago sales were $123.26M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.31M, an increase of 8.40% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.15M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $565.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $553.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $558.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.62M, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $627.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $661.63M and the low estimate is $587M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.