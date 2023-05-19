Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Stock Price Peaks at $62.04 During Trading

The closing price of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) was $61.88 for the day, down -0.40% from the previous closing price of $62.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2350523 shares were traded. TAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TAP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $64 from $59 previously.

On April 21, 2023, JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $51 to $59.

On February 17, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on February 17, 2023, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares for $53.45 per share. The transaction valued at 10,690 led to the insider holds 13,226 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TAP now has a Market Capitalization of 14.08B and an Enterprise Value of 20.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.94.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TAP is 0.86, which has changed by 20.79% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 7.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TAP has reached a high of $66.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.05.

Shares Statistics:

TAP traded an average of 2.09M shares per day over the past three months and 2.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.48M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TAP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.81M with a Short Ratio of 6.81M, compared to 6.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.55, TAP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.56 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $4.47, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.01 and $4.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.35B to a low estimate of $3.11B. As of the current estimate, Molson Coors Beverage Company’s year-ago sales were $2.92B, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.05B, an increase of 5.50% less than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.88B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.7B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.44B and the low estimate is $10.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.