Monro Inc. (MNRO) Stock Closes down -7.93% on Thursday Trading

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) closed the day trading at $45.05 down -7.93% from the previous closing price of $48.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1139716 shares were traded. MNRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MNRO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Auerbach John L sold 2,195 shares for $47.47 per share. The transaction valued at 104,186 led to the insider holds 8,041 shares of the business.

Johnson Leah C. sold 750 shares of MNRO for $37,440 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 4,176 shares after completing the transaction at $49.92 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNRO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.49B and an Enterprise Value of 2.18B. As of this moment, Monro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNRO has reached a high of $55.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MNRO traded about 252.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MNRO traded about 308.85k shares per day. A total of 31.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.88M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MNRO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 3.71M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.23% and a Short% of Float of 19.44%.

Dividends & Splits

MNRO’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.12, up from 1.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.61. The current Payout Ratio is 75.20% for MNRO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 26, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $313.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $324.74M to a low estimate of $305.48M. As of the current estimate, Monro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $328.03M, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $338.29M, a decrease of -3.20% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $341.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $335.22M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.