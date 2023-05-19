Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) was $35.03 for the day, up 2.43% from the previous closing price of $34.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539222 shares were traded. NSSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NSSC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 135.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $33.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when SOLOWAY RICHARD sold 287,500 shares for $31.50 per share. The transaction valued at 9,056,250 led to the insider holds 3,696,010 shares of the business.

BUCHEL KEVIN S sold 12,500 shares of NSSC for $393,750 on Feb 15. The Executive Vice President now owns 99,829 shares after completing the transaction at $31.50 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, SOLOWAY RICHARD, who serves as the President, CEO and Secretary of the company, sold 2,012,500 shares for $31.50 each. As a result, the insider received 63,393,750 and left with 3,983,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSSC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.24B and an Enterprise Value of 1.19B. As of this moment, Napco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 26.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSSC has reached a high of $39.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.74.

Shares Statistics:

NSSC traded an average of 503.93K shares per day over the past three months and 618.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.30M. Insiders hold about 16.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NSSC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.71M with a Short Ratio of 4.71M, compared to 3.54M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.81% and a Short% of Float of 16.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, NSSC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%. The current Payout Ratio is 6.90% for NSSC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.18M to a low estimate of $47.9M. As of the current estimate, Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.23M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.95M, an increase of 23.70% over than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $173.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $173.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $173.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $143.59M, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $197.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200.77M and the low estimate is $194.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.