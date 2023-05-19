NextNav Inc. (NN) Records 0.76 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.4700 High

After finishing at $2.29 in the prior trading day, NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) closed at $2.34, up 2.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 760039 shares were traded. NN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, R. F. Lafferty started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Shams Sammaad sold 2,040 shares for $2.66 per share. The transaction valued at 5,426 led to the insider holds 52,211 shares of the business.

Shams Sammaad sold 714 shares of NN for $1,485 on Mar 20. The VP-Corporate Controller now owns 54,251 shares after completing the transaction at $2.08 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Lantz Robert, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,345 shares for $2.99 each. As a result, the insider received 4,022 and left with 13,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NN now has a Market Capitalization of 302.07M and an Enterprise Value of 254.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 64.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 71.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NN has reached a high of $4.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7925.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 330.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 405.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.20M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 3.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 6.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $990k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1M to a low estimate of $870k. As of the current estimate, NextNav Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.42M, an estimated decrease of -30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01M, an increase of 100.80% over than the figure of -$30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $910k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.93M, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.62M and the low estimate is $13.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 322.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.