Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Stock Price Peaks at $39.52 During Trading

The closing price of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) was $39.33 for the day, up 1.04% from the previous closing price of $38.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 825356 shares were traded. NXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NXT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 01, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $32.

On April 11, 2023, Johnson Rice started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $39.Johnson Rice initiated its Buy rating on April 11, 2023, with a $39 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.81B and an Enterprise Value of 1.71B. As of this moment, Nextracker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXT has reached a high of $40.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.76.

Shares Statistics:

NXT traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.88M. Shares short for NXT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.20M, compared to 4.83M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.76B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.