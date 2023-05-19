OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Records 0.69 million Shares Traded, Reaches $3.9700 High

After finishing at $3.88 in the prior trading day, OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) closed at $3.92, up 1.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 685493 shares were traded. OABI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7800.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OABI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On April 13, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On February 22, 2023, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on February 22, 2023, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 440,000 shares for $3.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,496,000 led to the insider holds 2,438,414 shares of the business.

FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 150,000 shares of OABI for $564,765 on Dec 12. The President & CEO now owns 1,838,084 shares after completing the transaction at $3.77 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Cochran Jennifer R., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 22,250 shares for $3.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 83,526 and bolstered with 77,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OABI now has a Market Capitalization of 442.75M and an Enterprise Value of 355.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -46.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OABI has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5473, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5776.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 671.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 620.36k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.63M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OABI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 3.89M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OABI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.08M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.78M and the low estimate is $44.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.