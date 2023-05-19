OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) Stocks Reach New Highs at $5.88 During Trading Session

After finishing at $6.63 in the prior trading day, OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: OPAL) closed at $5.88, down -11.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2150474 shares were traded. OPAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OPAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On December 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On December 14, 2022, Johnson Rice started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Johnson Rice initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when ArcLight CTC Holdings II, L.P. sold 5,000 shares for $7.01 per share. The transaction valued at 35,050 led to the insider holds 8,251,324 shares of the business.

ArcLight CTC Holdings II, L.P. sold 9,000 shares of OPAL for $63,540 on Feb 03. The 10% Owner now owns 8,256,324 shares after completing the transaction at $7.06 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, ArcLight CTC Holdings II, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 160,100 shares for $6.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,115,897 and left with 8,265,324 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPAL now has a Market Capitalization of 183.06M and an Enterprise Value of 257.34M. As of this moment, OPAL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPAL has reached a high of $12.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 100.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 323.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.83M. Insiders hold about 38.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OPAL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 300.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 459.08k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.48 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $332.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $303M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $318.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $235.53M, up 35.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $468.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $481.92M and the low estimate is $446.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.