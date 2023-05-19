Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Stock Closes down -0.63% on Thursday Trading

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) closed the day trading at $12.67 down -0.63% from the previous closing price of $12.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2989268 shares were traded. PACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PACB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on May 10, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On March 31, 2023, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $15.

On February 02, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on February 02, 2023, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Ericson William W. sold 7,541 shares for $8.90 per share. The transaction valued at 67,115 led to the insider holds 18,795 shares of the business.

HENRY CHRISTIAN O sold 13,769 shares of PACB for $130,709 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 1,222,939 shares after completing the transaction at $9.49 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Van Oene Mark, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 6,268 shares for $9.49 each. As a result, the insider received 59,502 and left with 965,871 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PACB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B and an Enterprise Value of 3.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.80.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PACB is 1.66, which has changed by 125.85% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 7.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PACB has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PACB traded about 3.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PACB traded about 3.06M shares per day. A total of 242.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.29M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PACB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 25.44M with a Short Ratio of 25.44M, compared to 25.1M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.18% and a Short% of Float of 11.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.2 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$1.04, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.84 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $40.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.8M to a low estimate of $38.04M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.47M, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.33M, an increase of 30.90% over than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $174M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.3M, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $266.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $289.68M and the low estimate is $235.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.