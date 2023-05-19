Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) was $11.74 for the day, up 14.54% from the previous closing price of $10.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 169772757 shares were traded. PLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on March 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On January 19, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Taylor Ryan D. sold 500 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000 led to the insider holds 205,149 shares of the business.

Taylor Ryan D. sold 4,611 shares of PLTR for $46,439 on May 11. The insider now owns 205,649 shares after completing the transaction at $10.07 per share. On May 10, another insider, Glazer David A., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 48,209 shares for $10.19 each. As a result, the insider received 491,100 and left with 1,274,858 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLTR now has a Market Capitalization of 21.05B and an Enterprise Value of 18.67B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -89.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has reached a high of $11.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.99.

Shares Statistics:

PLTR traded an average of 39.16M shares per day over the past three months and 98.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.75B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 123.52M with a Short Ratio of 123.52M, compared to 133.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $538M to a low estimate of $529.1M. As of the current estimate, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $473.01M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $553.77M, an increase of 17.70% over than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $571.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $537.37M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.85B and the low estimate is $2.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.