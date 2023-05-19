Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $189.72

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) closed the day trading at $189.72 down -0.94% from the previous closing price of $191.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5235805 shares were traded. PANW stock price reached its highest trading level at $191.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $186.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PANW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on May 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $247.

On May 02, 2023, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $250.

Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 22, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $210.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Klarich Lee sold 45,000 shares for $183.12 per share. The transaction valued at 8,240,293 led to the insider holds 605,212 shares of the business.

ZUK NIR sold 36,000 shares of PANW for $6,572,441 on May 01. The EVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,702,898 shares after completing the transaction at $182.57 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Arora Nikesh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 13,800 shares for $201.42 each. As a result, the insider received 2,779,651 and left with 1,177,193 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PANW now has a Market Capitalization of 55.66B and an Enterprise Value of 56.27B. As of this moment, Palo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2463.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 80.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 78.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 144.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PANW has reached a high of $203.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 190.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 171.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PANW traded about 3.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PANW traded about 3.97M shares per day. A total of 302.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 297.72M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PANW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18.85M with a Short Ratio of 18.85M, compared to 19.55M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.23% and a Short% of Float of 6.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 37 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.12 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.02. EPS for the following year is $4.68, with 41 analysts recommending between $5.42 and $4.09.

Revenue Estimates

36 analysts predict $1.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.74B to a low estimate of $1.7B. As of the current estimate, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated increase of 23.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 36 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.95B, an increase of 25.90% over than the figure of $23.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PANW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.5B, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.68B and the low estimate is $6.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.