PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stocks Hit Low of $61.13 Before Closing at $61.60

In the latest session, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) closed at $61.60 down -7.30% from its previous closing price of $66.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13219198 shares were traded. PDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PDD Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $93 from $116 previously.

On March 02, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $77 to $113.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDD now has a Market Capitalization of 89.40B and an Enterprise Value of 70.15B. As of this moment, PDD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDD has reached a high of $106.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PDD has traded an average of 9.42M shares per day and 8.4M over the past ten days. A total of 1.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 911.82M. Shares short for PDD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 29.08M with a Short Ratio of 29.08M, compared to 29.96M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

