PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $191.56

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) closed the day trading at $191.56 down -0.26% from the previous closing price of $192.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3705913 shares were traded. PEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $191.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $190.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PEP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 17, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $180.

On November 04, 2022, Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $141.Redburn initiated its Sell rating on November 04, 2022, with a $141 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when POHLAD ROBERT C sold 75,000 shares for $172.47 per share. The transaction valued at 12,935,148 led to the insider holds 183,929 shares of the business.

Krishnan Ramkumar sold 16,827 shares of PEP for $2,905,962 on Mar 07. The CEO Intl Beverages & CCO now owns 49,000 shares after completing the transaction at $172.70 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Gallagher Marie T., who serves as the SVP and Controller of the company, sold 5,558 shares for $180.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,486 and left with 41,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEP now has a Market Capitalization of 267.64B and an Enterprise Value of 304.21B. As of this moment, PepsiCo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEP has reached a high of $196.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $154.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 184.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 177.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PEP traded about 4.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PEP traded about 3.76M shares per day. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PEP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.91M with a Short Ratio of 11.91M, compared to 10.83M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Dividends & Splits

PEP’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.06, up from 4.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 96.40% for PEP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $2.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $7.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.32. EPS for the following year is $7.94, with 21 analysts recommending between $8.3 and $7.76.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $21.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.02B to a low estimate of $21.49B. As of the current estimate, PepsiCo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.23B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.02B, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.47B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $86.39B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $96.5B and the low estimate is $94.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.