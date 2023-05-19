PG&E Corporation (PCG) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) closed at $16.56 in the last session, down -1.43% from day before closing price of $16.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19527009 shares were traded. PCG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.50.

On January 03, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $17.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Burke Carolyn Jeanne bought 156 shares for $15.90 per share. The transaction valued at 2,480 led to the insider holds 25,072 shares of the business.

Poppe Patricia K sold 66,700 shares of PCG for $1,058,529 on Mar 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,269,325 shares after completing the transaction at $15.87 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, PG&E Fire Victim Trust, who serves as the Former 10% owner of the company, sold 60,000,000 shares for $15.26 each. As a result, the insider received 915,600,000 and left with 187,743,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCG now has a Market Capitalization of 34.41B and an Enterprise Value of 87.21B. As of this moment, PG&E’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCG has reached a high of $17.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCG traded on average about 15.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.73M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.99B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.97B. Insiders hold about 12.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PCG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 62.89M with a Short Ratio of 62.89M, compared to 65.9M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PCG, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 17, 1983 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.93B to a low estimate of $5.51B. As of the current estimate, PG&E Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.12B, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.9B, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.66B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.68B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.29B and the low estimate is $22.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.