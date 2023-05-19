Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $92.60

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) closed the day trading at $92.60 down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $93.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8395136 shares were traded. PM stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $109 to $116.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 01, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $106 to $116.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Barth Werner sold 8,000 shares for $98.35 per share. The transaction valued at 786,816 led to the insider holds 87,321 shares of the business.

Calantzopoulos Andre sold 80,000 shares of PM for $8,028,000 on Feb 17. The Exec. Chairman of the Board now owns 1,007,048 shares after completing the transaction at $100.35 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Olczak Jacek, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $100.64 each. As a result, the insider received 4,528,800 and left with 380,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PM now has a Market Capitalization of 153.39B and an Enterprise Value of 198.08B. As of this moment, Philip’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PM has reached a high of $109.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PM traded about 4.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PM traded about 3.9M shares per day. A total of 1.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.55B. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.33M with a Short Ratio of 7.33M, compared to 8.27M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Dividends & Splits

PM’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.08, up from 5.06 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.48.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.48 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.37 and $6.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.24. EPS for the following year is $6.87, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.05 and $6.59.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $8.68B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.95B to a low estimate of $8.4B. As of the current estimate, Philip Morris International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.83B, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.45B, an increase of 29.20% over than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.33B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.76B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.36B and the low estimate is $36.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.