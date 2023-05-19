PPL Corporation (PPL) Decline -1.38% in Day Trading, Closes at $27.22

The price of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) closed at $27.22 in the last session, down -1.38% from day before closing price of $27.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6442316 shares were traded. PPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PPL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $28.50.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Crockett John R III sold 5,500 shares for $28.00 per share. The transaction valued at 154,000 led to the insider holds 9,161 shares of the business.

Bonenberger David J sold 719 shares of PPL for $18,787 on Jan 24. The President of a PPL Subsidiary now owns 34,606 shares after completing the transaction at $26.13 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Bonenberger David J, who serves as the President of a PPL Subsidiary of the company, sold 29,080 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 872,400 and left with 34,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPL now has a Market Capitalization of 21.07B and an Enterprise Value of 35.20B. As of this moment, PPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPL has reached a high of $31.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PPL traded on average about 5.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 736.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 735.50M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PPL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 13.17M with a Short Ratio of 13.17M, compared to 13.12M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PPL is 0.96, which was 0.92 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.27. The current Payout Ratio is 83.90% for PPL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10000:9314 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, PPL Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.7B, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B, a decrease of -13.80% over than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.9B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.92B and the low estimate is $6.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.