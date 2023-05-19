Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) Stocks Hit Low of $5.37 Before Closing at $5.58

In the latest session, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) closed at $5.58 down -11.43% from its previous closing price of $6.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1077047 shares were traded. PRLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $6 from $8 previously.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $11.

On July 29, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 29, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Huang Jane sold 13,280 shares for $6.12 per share. The transaction valued at 81,274 led to the insider holds 24,220 shares of the business.

Vaddi Krishna bought 19,188 shares of PRLD for $98,446 on Dec 20. The CEO now owns 120,665 shares after completing the transaction at $5.13 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Chardonnet Laurent, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $4.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,600 and bolstered with 35,873 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRLD now has a Market Capitalization of 309.79M and an Enterprise Value of 138.92M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRLD has reached a high of $8.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRLD has traded an average of 77.00K shares per day and 138.33k over the past ten days. A total of 47.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PRLD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.57% and a Short% of Float of 34.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.3 and -$2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$2.04, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.49 and -$2.81.