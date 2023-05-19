Prologis Inc. (PLD) Stocks Reach New Highs at $122.06 During Trading Session

After finishing at $122.70 in the prior trading day, Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) closed at $122.06, down -0.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2129075 shares were traded. PLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 216.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 20, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $140.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $124 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when OCONNOR DAVID P bought 9,000 shares for $114.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,027,170 led to the insider holds 9,000 shares of the business.

Modjtabai Avid bought 15,000 shares of PLD for $1,779,750 on May 20. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $118.65 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLD now has a Market Capitalization of 113.03B and an Enterprise Value of 137.33B. As of this moment, Prologis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLD has reached a high of $138.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 923.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 738.19M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.19M with a Short Ratio of 12.19M, compared to 12.44M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PLD’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.24, compared to 3.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.14 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Prologis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 55.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, an increase of 49.80% less than the figure of $55.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.14B and the low estimate is $6.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.