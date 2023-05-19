Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $61.41, down -0.20% from its previous closing price of $61.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2057050 shares were traded. PEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PEG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $76.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, with a $76 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Carr Eric sold 7,105 shares for $57.63 per share. The transaction valued at 409,497 led to the insider holds 6,482 shares of the business.

Chernick Rose M sold 200 shares of PEG for $12,090 on Dec 05. The Vice President and Controller now owns 29,776 shares after completing the transaction at $60.45 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Chernick Rose M, who serves as the Vice President and Controller of the company, sold 200 shares for $57.14 each. As a result, the insider received 11,428 and left with 29,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEG now has a Market Capitalization of 31.33B and an Enterprise Value of 51.30B. As of this moment, Public’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEG has reached a high of $69.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PEG traded 2.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 497.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 492.03M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PEG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.29M with a Short Ratio of 5.29M, compared to 3.7M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.19, PEG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 46.90% for PEG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 04, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.47 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $2B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.35B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.08B, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.21B, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.8B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.67B and the low estimate is $8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.