QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.02

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) closed the day trading at $8.70 up 13.43% from the previous closing price of $7.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1278143 shares were traded. QNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QNST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Lake Street Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when SMITH HILLARY B bought 3,350 shares for $7.50 per share. The transaction valued at 25,125 led to the insider holds 3,350 shares of the business.

Ahmed Asmau bought 1,020 shares of QNST for $7,548 on May 17. The Director now owns 33,666 shares after completing the transaction at $7.40 per share. On May 15, another insider, PAULDINE DAVID J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,904 shares for $7.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 120,075 and bolstered with 118,806 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QNST now has a Market Capitalization of 463.00M and an Enterprise Value of 401.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 609.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QNST has reached a high of $18.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QNST traded about 504.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QNST traded about 1.12M shares per day. A total of 53.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.00M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QNST as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 980.62k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $128.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.08M to a low estimate of $125.42M. As of the current estimate, QuinStreet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $146.5M, an estimated decrease of -12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.55M, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of -$12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $131.88M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $580.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $575.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $578.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $582.1M, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $630.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $647.02M and the low estimate is $609.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.