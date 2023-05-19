Realty Income Corporation (O) Stock Closes down -0.96% on Thursday Trading

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) closed the day trading at $60.07 down -0.96% from the previous closing price of $60.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4191112 shares were traded. O stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of O, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 244.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Abraham Neil sold 26,600 shares for $65.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,738,118 led to the insider holds 41,630 shares of the business.

Chapman A. Larry sold 7,000 shares of O for $475,790 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 10,090 shares after completing the transaction at $67.97 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, O now has a Market Capitalization of 41.68B and an Enterprise Value of 61.85B. As of this moment, Realty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, O has reached a high of $75.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, O traded about 3.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, O traded about 2.89M shares per day. A total of 660.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 626.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for O as of Apr 27, 2023 were 24.38M with a Short Ratio of 24.38M, compared to 21.79M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Dividends & Splits

O’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.06, up from 2.99 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.29. The current Payout Ratio is 208.90% for O, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $958.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $989.12M to a low estimate of $926.21M. As of the current estimate, Realty Income Corporation’s year-ago sales were $800.8M, an estimated increase of 19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $979.6M, an increase of 18.60% less than the figure of $19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $927.14M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for O’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.7B and the low estimate is $3.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.