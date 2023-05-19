REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) closed at $0.38 in the last session, up 5.69% from day before closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0202 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570965 shares were traded. REE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3350.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $1.

On January 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REE now has a Market Capitalization of 93.07M and an Enterprise Value of -39.18M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REE has reached a high of $1.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3333, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5960.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REE traded on average about 538.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 363.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 297.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.33M. Insiders hold about 21.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for REE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 2.15M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.48% and a Short% of Float of 0.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $221.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $304.7M and the low estimate is $140.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5,446.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.