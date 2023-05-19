Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) closed at $19.64 in the last session, up 0.72% from day before closing price of $19.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 819386 shares were traded. REPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REPL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.60 and its Current Ratio is at 23.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 19, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $52.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Astley-Sparke Philip sold 17,902 shares for $18.05 per share. The transaction valued at 323,131 led to the insider holds 1,525,278 shares of the business.

Patel Sushil sold 15,575 shares of REPL for $281,129 on May 16. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 154,571 shares after completing the transaction at $18.05 per share. On May 16, another insider, Lewis Tanya, who serves as the Chief Dev. Op. Officer of the company, sold 12,207 shares for $18.05 each. As a result, the insider received 220,336 and left with 148,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REPL now has a Market Capitalization of 886.65M and an Enterprise Value of 330.68M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REPL has reached a high of $29.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REPL traded on average about 620.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 516k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.27M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for REPL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.91M with a Short Ratio of 6.91M, compared to 6.08M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.21% and a Short% of Float of 16.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.65 and -$3.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.85. EPS for the following year is -$2.85, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$3.98.