Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Stocks Reach New Highs at $11.10 During Trading Session

After finishing at $11.22 in the prior trading day, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) closed at $11.10, down -1.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1503091 shares were traded. SBRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBRA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.57B and an Enterprise Value of 4.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBRA has reached a high of $16.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 231.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SBRA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.97M with a Short Ratio of 11.97M, compared to 14.2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 7.44%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SBRA’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.20, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.04.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $158.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $162.29M to a low estimate of $151.48M. As of the current estimate, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.96M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $160.46M, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $163.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.61M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $661M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $613.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $642.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $624.81M, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $678.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $704.79M and the low estimate is $638.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.