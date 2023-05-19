SentinelOne Inc. (S) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) closed at $19.15 in the last session, up 4.36% from day before closing price of $18.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6871885 shares were traded. S stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at S’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On February 21, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $18.

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on February 14, 2023, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Weingarten Tomer sold 40,000 shares for $17.85 per share. The transaction valued at 713,848 led to the insider holds 912,491 shares of the business.

Weingarten Tomer sold 40,000 shares of S for $718,232 on May 11. The President, CEO now owns 912,491 shares after completing the transaction at $17.96 per share. On May 11, another insider, Bernhardt David J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,538 shares for $17.94 each. As a result, the insider received 27,589 and left with 388,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, S now has a Market Capitalization of 5.07B and an Enterprise Value of 4.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, S traded on average about 6.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 319.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.33M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.94M with a Short Ratio of 14.94M, compared to 16.9M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 7.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 26 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 27 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 24 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $136.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $137.33M to a low estimate of $129.1M. As of the current estimate, SentinelOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.25M, an estimated increase of 74.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $151.96M, an increase of 48.20% less than the figure of $74.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $148.6M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $656M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $628.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $637.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $422.18M, up 51.00% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $907.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $980.3M and the low estimate is $803.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.