Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $23.49 During Trading Session

After finishing at $23.57 in the prior trading day, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) closed at $23.49, down -0.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7920043 shares were traded. SHLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 582.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 09, 2023, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on May 02, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when TOLNAR JEFFERY sold 1,415 shares for $22.79 per share. The transaction valued at 32,248 led to the insider holds 64,629 shares of the business.

TOLNAR JEFFERY sold 3,575 shares of SHLS for $70,535 on Mar 15. The President now owns 66,044 shares after completing the transaction at $19.73 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Whitaker Jason R, who serves as the of the company, sold 181,541 shares for $21.16 each. As a result, the insider received 3,841,408 and left with 634,637 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHLS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.97B and an Enterprise Value of 4.20B. As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 146.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.55M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHLS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.65M with a Short Ratio of 12.65M, compared to 11.15M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.46% and a Short% of Float of 7.54%.

Earnings Estimates

