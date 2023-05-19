SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Rise 3.04% in Day Trading, Closes at $5.76

The price of SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) closed at $5.76 in the last session, up 3.04% from day before closing price of $5.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1448225 shares were traded. SIGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIGA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIGA now has a Market Capitalization of 422.62M and an Enterprise Value of 324.36M. As of this moment, SIGA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIGA has reached a high of $24.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIGA traded on average about 876.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.89M. Insiders hold about 42.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SIGA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 3.44M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 7.96%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.8M, up 58.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.97M and the low estimate is $180.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.