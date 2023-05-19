SiTime Corporation (SITM) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) was $97.04 for the day, up 6.65% from the previous closing price of $90.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672903 shares were traded. SITM stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SITM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2673.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.10 and its Current Ratio is at 26.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on May 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $88 from $135 previously.

On November 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $135.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 16, 2022, with a $135 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Assaderaghi Fariborz sold 1,312 shares for $106.54 per share. The transaction valued at 139,780 led to the insider holds 114,068 shares of the business.

Bonnot Lionel sold 2,693 shares of SITM for $323,160 on Apr 17. The insider now owns 102,115 shares after completing the transaction at $120.00 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Pangrazio Vincent P, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 3,601 shares for $141.08 each. As a result, the insider received 508,029 and left with 87,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SITM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.85B and an Enterprise Value of 1.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -106.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SITM has reached a high of $234.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.82.

Shares Statistics:

SITM traded an average of 296.66K shares per day over the past three months and 459.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.18M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SITM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 880.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 927.26k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.01% and a Short% of Float of 6.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.54M to a low estimate of $26.5M. As of the current estimate, SiTime Corporation’s year-ago sales were $79.42M, an estimated decrease of -66.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.56M, a decrease of -52.50% over than the figure of -$66.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $139.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $146.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $283.61M, down -48.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $208M and the low estimate is $181M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.