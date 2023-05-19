Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) Records 12.05% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) was $2.18 for the day, up 12.05% from the previous closing price of $1.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 830046 shares were traded. LAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9350.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Caligan Partners LP bought 255,173 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 446,553 led to the insider holds 11,444,836 shares of the business.

Caligan Partners LP bought 46,009 shares of LAB for $80,056 on Aug 03. The 10% Owner now owns 11,189,663 shares after completing the transaction at $1.74 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Caligan Partners LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 272,618 shares for $1.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 447,094 and bolstered with 11,143,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAB now has a Market Capitalization of 151.04M and an Enterprise Value of 87.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAB has reached a high of $2.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6032.

Shares Statistics:

LAB traded an average of 229.46K shares per day over the past three months and 268.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.99M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LAB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 2.67M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.