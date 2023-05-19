Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Stock Closes down -2.12% on Thursday Trading

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) closed the day trading at $127.85 down -2.12% from the previous closing price of $130.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506708 shares were traded. SUI stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SUI, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $151.

On May 11, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $185.Truist initiated its Buy rating on May 11, 2022, with a $185 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when LEWIS CLUNET R sold 1,500 shares for $148.51 per share. The transaction valued at 222,765 led to the insider holds 26,900 shares of the business.

Thelen Bruce sold 6,892 shares of SUI for $1,139,937 on Aug 09. The EVP now owns 25,120 shares after completing the transaction at $165.40 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, LEWIS CLUNET R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,400 shares for $153.39 each. As a result, the insider received 674,926 and left with 26,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUI now has a Market Capitalization of 16.86B and an Enterprise Value of 24.08B. As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 24.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUI has reached a high of $172.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SUI traded about 629.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SUI traded about 440.21k shares per day. A total of 123.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.13M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SUI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 1.86M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

SUI’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.72, up from 3.57 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.20. The current Payout Ratio is 202.40% for SUI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.04 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.04. EPS for the following year is $3, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.41 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $668.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $814.76M to a low estimate of $522.6M. As of the current estimate, Sun Communities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $814.3M, an estimated decrease of -17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $785.69M, a decrease of -10.80% over than the figure of -$17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $949.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $621.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, down -11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.33B and the low estimate is $2.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.