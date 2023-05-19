Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) closed at $0.69 in the last session, up 8.15% from day before closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0520 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516850 shares were traded. SURF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6257.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SURF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on May 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On September 04, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On August 28, 2020, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 28, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when ROSS ROBERT W. sold 10,594 shares for $1.72 per share. The transaction valued at 18,222 led to the insider holds 99,906 shares of the business.

FEES JESSICA sold 5,980 shares of SURF for $10,286 on Aug 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 111,349 shares after completing the transaction at $1.72 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, RATH HENRY C., who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 5,676 shares for $1.72 each. As a result, the insider received 9,763 and left with 32,324 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SURF now has a Market Capitalization of 36.19M and an Enterprise Value of -32.60M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SURF has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6419, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9714.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SURF traded on average about 187.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 181.58k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.18M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SURF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 847.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 902.14k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.27. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$1.54.