Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Records -0.84% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) was $9.43 for the day, down -0.84% from the previous closing price of $9.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 972407 shares were traded. SG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $12 from $19 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $11.

On June 27, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on June 27, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when McPhail James sold 6,326 shares for $9.46 per share. The transaction valued at 59,844 led to the insider holds 142,107 shares of the business.

Reback Mitch sold 4,526 shares of SG for $42,816 on May 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 624,312 shares after completing the transaction at $9.46 per share. On May 16, another insider, Shlossman Daniel, who serves as the SVP, Digital and Growth of the company, sold 3,864 shares for $9.46 each. As a result, the insider received 36,553 and left with 236,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SG now has a Market Capitalization of 996.36M and an Enterprise Value of 965.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SG has reached a high of $22.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.50.

Shares Statistics:

SG traded an average of 1.91M shares per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.11M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.27M with a Short Ratio of 11.27M, compared to 9.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.11% and a Short% of Float of 13.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.6M to a low estimate of $148.15M. As of the current estimate, Sweetgreen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.92M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.37M, an increase of 20.00% less than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $161.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $599.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $578M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $587.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $470.11M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $708.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $731M and the low estimate is $688.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.